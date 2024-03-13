JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slip To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.ac.in | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to issue the city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) session 2 exam. The link to view the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip will be accessible on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To acquire the exam city slip for JEE Mains, candidates must use their JEE login details, which consist of their application number and date of birth.

Although the government has not yet officially announced when the JEE Main exam city intimation slips for session 2 will be released, media reports suggest that they will be available by the end of March 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set the dates for the JEE Main 2024 session 2 examination, which will take place between April 4 and 15.

The city intimation slip are important as they provide essential details like the exam date and test venue. Candidates are strongly advised to adhere to all exam-day instructions and the prescribed dress code during the entrance exam.

Read Also JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Results Declared On Official NTA Website

How to Download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip:

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the JEE Main session 2 city intimation slip link.

Enter your application form number and date of birth as prompted.

The JEE exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the slip and take a printout for future reference.