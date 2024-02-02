JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Application Process Open: Apply Today! | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is seeking online applications from qualified candidates for the Session 2 of 2024 Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024). Eligible individuals can submit their applications for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in between February 2 and March 2, 2024.

Candidates will receive notification of their examination venue by the third week of March 2024. The essential admit cards for the exam will be available for download three days before the scheduled examination date.

The exams will take place from April 1 to 15, 2024. Admit cards can be downloaded three days before the exam starts. The exam city slip will be available by the third week of March 2024.

The outcome is expected to be announced on April 25, 2024.

Eligiblity

To be eligible, applicants must attain at least 75 percent in their 12th-grade exam or rank in the top 20 percentile for their respective Board. For Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, the required marks are reduced to 65 percent.

Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying exam are mandatory for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses at these institutions.

To successfully register for JEE Main 2024 Session 2, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. Find and click on the registration link for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 on the homepage.

3. Log in to complete the registration process.

4. Provide the required details in the application form.

5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee.

6. Submit the form and remember to print a copy for your records.