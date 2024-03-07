JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Results Declared On Official NTA Website

Representative Image

The results of JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 for the January session have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) exams can access their results on the official NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To check your JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 scorecard, follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the provided link on the website.

Step 3. Key in the required details.

Step 4. Click 'Submit'.

Step 5. JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 scorecard will appear.

Step 6. Save and download for future use.

To view the JEE Main Paper 2 results, candidates must possess their JEE Main login details, which include their date of birth and application number. The results will exhibit the rankings and scores of the candidates on their JEE Main scorecard.

Additionally, NTA conducted the JEE Mains paper 2 examination across the country on January 24, 2024, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The grading system awards 4 marks for each correct answer and deducts 1 mark for each wrong answer. The Drawing Test consists of two questions, each carrying a weightage of 100 marks for evaluation.