JEE Main 2024 Correction Window Opens On jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 correction window open |

In a recent development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application form correction window for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024, session 1. This opportunity allows registered candidates to review and modify their application details. To initiate the corrections, candidates can log in to the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. It is imperative for candidates to complete this process before the stipulated deadline of 11:50 pm on November 8.

The NTA issued a notice, stating, "All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website jeemain.nta.ac.in and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required."

Here are the key dates and guidelines for the rrection process:

Correction Window Opens: The correction window is currently open and will remain accessible until 11:50 pm on November 8, 2023.

Correction Deadline: Candidates can make corrections in their application details until December 8, 2023 (up to 11:50 pm).

No Further Corrections: After the specified deadline, no corrections will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

Additional Fee: Candidates making corrections may be required to pay an additional fee (if applicable) through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1. Successful candidates in this examination will be eligible to apply for admission to prestigious institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and other participating engineering colleges. Additionally, qualifying candidates will be shortlisted for the IIT JEE Advanced exam.