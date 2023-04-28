JEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available here

Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh candidates are awaiting the results as NTA is set to release the scorecards today at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in, which are the direct links of the official websites.

NTA released the final answer key on April 24, wherein it dropped 11 queries once objections were raised by candidates, and faculty members.

Students were able to access the registration for JEE Advanced between April 30 to May 7, 2023 as 2,50,000 successful candidates will be able to appear for the same.

JEE Main Session 2 results; here's how to check

Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on 'link for results' on the homepage

Enter application number, date of birth

View and download for future reference

According to a report by the Indian Express, the results for JEE Main Session 2 were supposed to be declared by 10 PM today though there has been no official update from NTA yet.