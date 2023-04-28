 JEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available here

JEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available here

NTA released the final answer key on April 24, wherein it dropped 11 queries once objections were raised by candidates, and faculty members.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh candidates are awaiting the results as NTA is set to release the scorecards today at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in, which are the direct links of the official websites.

NTA released the final answer key on April 24, wherein it dropped 11 queries once objections were raised by candidates, and faculty members.

Students were able to access the registration for JEE Advanced between April 30 to May 7, 2023 as 2,50,000 successful candidates will be able to appear for the same.

JEE Main Session 2 results; here's how to check

  • Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on 'link for results' on the homepage

  • Enter application number, date of birth

  • View and download for future reference

According to a report by the Indian Express, the results for JEE Main Session 2 were supposed to be declared by 10 PM today though there has been no official update from NTA yet.

Read Also
JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE registration begins April 30 onwards at jeeadv.ac.in
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available...

JEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available...

Delhi govt conducts survey on social, emotional skills of students

Delhi govt conducts survey on social, emotional skills of students

Tamil Nadu: 11 new nursing colleges sanctioned, says minister

Tamil Nadu: 11 new nursing colleges sanctioned, says minister

'Suicide' of DU teacher: Kapil Sibal calls for ending ad-hoc teacher phenomenon

'Suicide' of DU teacher: Kapil Sibal calls for ending ad-hoc teacher phenomenon

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi HC urges University's position on St Stephen's stand regarding CUET-based...

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi HC urges University's position on St Stephen's stand regarding CUET-based...