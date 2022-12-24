JEE Main 2023: NTA sends notice to Tamil Nadu State Board candidates (Representative Photo) | PTI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued a notice for Tamil Nadu state board candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023. According to the official statement, NTA has decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have qualified for the Class 10 exam in 2021 will be eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam.

The notice states, "It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021".

The decision has been taken by the NTA after the hosting agency received a few representations from the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board who have cleared their Class 10 examinations in 2021.

"Those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in application form", the statement further added.