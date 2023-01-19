JEE Main 2023: NTA revises January session schedule; check admit card, exam centre, eligibility updates here

JEE Main 2023 will be held twice, once in January and once in April. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a revised schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 on Wednesday, stating that the exam will now be held until February 1. According to the old schedule, the test was scheduled for completion by January 31.

JEE Main new exam dates

JEE Mains 2023 will now be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, according to the new dates and there will be no exam on February 27. On January 28, only the second shift exam will be held for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

The National Testing Agency is holding the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 1 at centres located in 290 cities across the country and 25 cities outside India."

JEE Main 2023 will be held twice, once in January and once in April. JEE Mains Paper 1 will consist of the BE and BTech papers, while Paper 2A and Paper 2B will consist of the BArch and BPlanning papers.

Read Also JEE Main 2023 eligibility not so relaxed after all, say students

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2023 city slip for JEE Main Session 1 exam. Candidates can now download the city intimation slip from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the city intimation slip through their respective application numbers and date of birth.

The NTA also stated that, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 shall be issued later."

JEE Main 2023 Admit card

With the entrance exam scheduled to begin on January 24, the NTA will issue admit cards to all candidates shortly. They can download it once it is released by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE 2023 Eligibility

The top 20 percentile students of each education board will now be eligible to seek admission in IITs and NITs and appear for JEE Advanced even if they haven't scored 75 per cent marks in class 12, according to Ministry of Education sources.

Read Also JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati answers frequently asked questions

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)