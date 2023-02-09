JEE Main 2023: NTA delays registrations for session2; read more

JEE Mains Exam | Representative Image

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) planned to start the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 on February 7. The application window, however, has not yet been activated.

According to reports, NTA is to begin registrations by February 10. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam once the link is open on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice, the deadline to apply for the second session of JEE is March 7, 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, according to the NTA schedule. Candidates who have completed class 12 or will be taking the board exams this year are eligible to apply for the engineering entrance exam.

The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main students are eligible to apply for the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced which will be conducted on June 4, 2023. Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023.

Candidates will be able to register at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website. The application deadline for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 5, 2023, while the admit card will be available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on May 29, 2023,

