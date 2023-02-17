e-Paper Get App
JEE Main 2023: January paper 2 results to be out soon; check details

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The JEE Mains result 2023 can be accessed by candidates using their application number, date of birth, or password. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the results for JEE Main 2023 session 1 paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning aspirants. The results will be declared on the official JEE Main website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

More than 46,000 students appeared for the Architecture and Planning paper of JEE Main session 1. The NTA is also expected to publish the answer key for JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 before releasing the scorecards.

To check the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning results:

Go to the official JEE Main 2023 website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Paper 2 results link present on the homepage.

Log in with application number and password.

The scorecards will appear on your computer screen.

Results for JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 have already been declared by the NTA. Paper 2 candidates can also reappear for JEE Main in April by registering from the official website.

JEE Main 2023: Application window for session 2 to close on March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in
