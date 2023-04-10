 JEE Main 2023 admit card out for April 11, 12 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2023 admit card out for April 11, 12 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 admit card out for April 11, 12 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates note that admit card has been released only for the next two exams. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 updates | PTI(Representative Image)

New Delhi: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 11 and 12 Exam today, April 10, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam can download their hall tickets for both the exams from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 11 and 12 Exam today, April 10, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam can download their hall tickets for both the exams from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Read Also
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 updates: Download admit card for April 10 slots at nta.ac.in
article-image

The candidates note that admit card has been released only for the next two exams.

“In continuation to the Public Notices dated: 03 April 2023, 05 April 2023, and 07 April 2023, Admit Cards for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) are being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on 11 April 2023 and 12 April 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) only.” reads the statement from the official notification.

Admit Card for April 13 and 15 are expected within a day or two. Candidates are advised to carry the admit card along with a photo ID without fail. JEE Main 2023 Exam is being held in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM for B.E/B.Tech however B.Arch/B.Planning is held in second shift only.

To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Govt. received 112 proposals for new colleges from MU, 183 from state

Maharashtra: Govt. received 112 proposals for new colleges from MU, 183 from state

Delhi: DU body approves re-employment of 'research-oriented academicians' post retirement

Delhi: DU body approves re-employment of 'research-oriented academicians' post retirement

Himachal govt to give education loan to poor students on 1% interest

Himachal govt to give education loan to poor students on 1% interest

JEE Main 2023 admit card out for April 11, 12 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 admit card out for April 11, 12 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Afghan clerics says it is permissible to educate women in contemporary sciences

Afghan clerics says it is permissible to educate women in contemporary sciences