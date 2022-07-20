JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card tomorrow, here's how to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

According to a National Testing Agency (NTA) notification, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exam will start on July 25. Starting on July 25, 6,29,778 applicants will appear for the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam in almost 500 cities across the nation, including 17 cities outside of India. From tomorrow, July 21, the JEE Main 2022 July session admit card will be made accessible for download. To download the JEE Main 2022 admit card, candidates must log in to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket

Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2022 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Select 'JEE Main admission card download' from the drop-down menu. Log in with your JEE Main 2022 credentials, such as your application number and password. The admission card for JEE Mains session 2 will be presented on the screen. The JEE Main 2022 exam timing and exam center information may be found on the admit card. The NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in,” an NTA notification mentioned.

The NTA has urged the JEE Main 2022 applicants to carefully read and follow any subject-specific instructions and other instructions that are listed on the question paper.

Although the JEE Main July session is set to begin on Monday, July 25, the results of the BArch and BPlanning exam 2 for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 are still pending. Between June 23 and June 29, NTA administered the JEE Main session 1 exam. In the BE and BTech paper of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results, as many as 14 students received a 100 NTA score.

Read Also NTA postpones JEE mains session 2; learn more