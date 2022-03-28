JEE Main 2022 registration to end in 5 days: Here's direct link to apply, eligibility and important dates

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 application process next week. All the candidates who have not yet applied for JEE Mains 2022 are advised to fill in the application form on the website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for NTA JEE Main 2022 is March 31.

According to the revised exam schedule, the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1, 4, 2022.

In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2022, only session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that.

In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:56 PM IST