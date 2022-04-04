JEE Main 2022 Registration closes tomorrow; Check Language Options here

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination 2022 (JEE Main) will end tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5.

Aspirants who wish to apply can register themselves at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration window will close by 9:50 pm tomorrow.

Details on JEE Main 2022 Exam Mode:-

JEE Main 2022 will be held in the following languages:-

1. Assamese

2. Bengali

3. Kannada

4. Malayalam

5. Marathi

6. Odia

7. Punjabi

8. Tamil

9. Telugu

10. Urdu

11. Hindi

12. English

13. Gujarati

It must be duly noted that the candidates will have to choose the mode of question paper while filling out the JEE Mains application form. Do not forget to select the language mode when doing so. The option to change the mode of the exam will not be available afterward, so candidates must remember not to miss it.





Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:48 PM IST