JEE Main 2022: Rajasthan boy scores 100 percentile second time in a row

JEE Main Session 2 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with 24 candidates scoring 100 percentile.

Navya Hissaria from the state of Rajasthan also finds himself in the elite bracket second time in a row.

“I started the preparation for JEE two years ago. After I got my 10th results, I joined Allen institute. Despite Covid being an obstacle, I was able to attend online lectures regularly,” said Navya, who appeared for the second session to practise his time management skills and is also preparing for JEE Advanced.

Navya, who was born in Rajasthan to a businessman father and a politician mother, aspires to succeed in the career he has chosen and has a wealth of knowledge that can be beneficial to other JEE applicants. "Many people failed to perform to the best of their abilities or clear the JEE Mains this time around. Students should, in my opinion, identify their areas of weakness once they begin solving the papers, take as many mock exams as they can, and understand that it is preferable to not explore new areas and instead concentrate on what you have learned over the past two years,” added Navya.