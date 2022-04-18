JEE Main 2022: NTA Reopens Application Process; Here's how to apply at Jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application process for JEE Main 2022 (June session). Interested candidates can register for the BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes by applying online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two rounds this year. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 to July 30.

Here's how to apply for JEE Main 2022

Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Register by entering the email address and mobile phone number.

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Note it down. .

Complete the registration using the system generated registration or application number.

Upload scanned documents like photograph and signature.

Make the fee payment online.

Submit the JEE Main application.

Download, save and take a printout of the confirmation page

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 02:56 PM IST