JEE Main 2022 dates revised, aspirants express joy on Twitter

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) on April 6 for sessions 1 and 2 following the constant request by aspirants.

The exam, which would commence on April 21 and proceed till May 29, will now be held from June 20 to July 30. Owing to the revised dates, aspirants now appear happy and relieved.

Many take it to their daily micro-blogging site, Twitter, to express joy.

"Thank you @NTA for postponement of jee mains," tweeted a 12th grader, Chirag Siradana.

Another aspirant with his username @sohamintwt wrote, 'I'm happy that JEE Mains got postponed. I will get now enough time to prepare."

The revised dates will give students enough time to prepare. A Twitterati backed the decision of NTA and wrote, "This postponement will give candidates ample amount of time to prepare for the exam and then appear. Great decision by

@DG_NTA."

An aspirant, Nispap Rath, used the popular JEE hashtags to express his satisfaction.

"I got what I wished #JEEMain2022 #JEEMains #JEEMainsAfterBoards," he said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:03 PM IST