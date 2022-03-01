JEE Main 2022 dates released, here's how to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the registration process for JEE Main 2022 has commenced from today. On April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22, the JEE Main Session 1 will be held. JEE Main Session 2 will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

From March 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 (up to 5:00 p.m.), candidates can register for JEE(Main) on the official website - Jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to register on jeemain.nta.nic.in

1) Visit the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the JEE Main application form.

3) Candidates can register for the exams with the required credentials.

4) Fill the application form.

5)Make the online payment for the fees.

6) Download the form for future reference.

For each session, an applicant must submit only one Application Form. Multiple application forms for the same session submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost.

"Candidates are requested to fill in the Application Form very carefully. No corrections will be permitted once the Application Form is submitted," reads the notification.

ALSO READ JEE Main 2022 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from April 16

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:45 PM IST