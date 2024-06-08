Jee Advanced Results 2024 Results To Be OUT Tomorrow!

The results for JEE Advanced 2024 will be released tomorrow, June 9. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores on the official website starting at 10 AM using their login details. The exam took place on May 26, divided into two parts: Paper I from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

In addition to the results, the final answer key will also be made available on the official website. It's essential for students to carefully review their scores and ensure that the personal information on the scorecard is accurate. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will oversee the centralised counseling process for JEE Advanced 2024, with registration starting on June 10th.

This year, the cut-off for the unreserved category in JEE Main 2024 was 93.23, the highest in recent years. As a result, 97,395 students qualified for JEE Advanced this year.

To download their scorecard, candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Go to the official JEE Advanced website: jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'announcements' tab.

3. Find and select the link for the JEE Advanced scorecard.

4. Log in using your credentials.

5. Once logged in, you can view your scorecard.

6. Save your scorecard for future reference.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. Candidates are advised to keep check on the official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the exam. This process ensures that candidates can easily access their results and keep a record of their performance for future use.