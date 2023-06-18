JEE Advanced Results 2023: IIT Bombay Zone Candidates Among Top 50 Across India; Full List Here

A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. | PTI (File Photo)

The IIT JEE 2023 results are out. Exam results were announced at 9.30 on June 18, Sunday by the press conference. The result is inclusive of JEE Advanced cut-offs, names of all India toppers and marks secured by them along with results.

A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have been qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are the female candidates.

The result is available on the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Here is the list of top 5 students from Maharashtra

1. Ujwal Shankar - CRL 11

2. Yuvraj Gupta - CLR 13

3. Chaitanyaa Mahesh Maheshwari - CLR 15

4. Jatsya Jariwala - CRL 24

5. Sumedh S S - CLR 37

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced Examination 2023 on June 4 in two shifts. The results will also be sent to the registered mobile numbers.

Moreover, candidates who qualify the IIT JEE exam are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 for admissions to the IITs.