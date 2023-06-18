 JEE Advanced Results 2023 OUT: Check Out Top 10 Candidates Across India
JEE Advanced Results 2023 OUT: Check Out Top 10 Candidates Across India

JEE Advanced Results 2023 OUT: Check Out Top 10 Candidates Across India

Exam results were announced at 9.30 on June 18, Sunday by the press conference. The result is inclusive of JEE Advanced cut-offs, names of all India toppers and marks secured by them along with results.

FPJ Education Desk Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Candidates who qualify the IIT JEE exam are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 for admissions to the IITs. | FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), results 2023 are finally out. Exam results were announced at 9.30 on June 18, Sunday by the press conference. The result is inclusive of JEE Advanced cut-offs,  names of all India toppers and marks secured by them along with results. They will also be able to see the final answer key.

The result is available on the website - jeeadv.ac.in. 

Top 10 for IIT JEE are as following:

1. VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY - IIT Hyderabad

2. RAMESH SURYA THEJA - IIT Hyderabad

3. RISHI KALRA - IIT Roorkee

4. RAGHAV GOYAL - IIT Roorkee

5. ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM - IIT Hyderabad

6. PRABHAV KHANDELWAL - IIT Delhi

7. BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY - IIT Hyderabad

8. MALAY KEDIA - IIT Delhi

9. NAGIREDDY BALAAJI REDDY - IIT Hyderabad

10. YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY - IIT Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced Examination 2023 on June 4 in two shifts. The results will also be sent to the registered mobile numbers.

Moreover, candidates who qualify the IIT JEE exam are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 for admissions to the IITs.

JEE Advanced Results 2023: IIT Guwahati Announces Toppers List, VC Reddy from Hyderabad Zone Emerges...
article-image

