JEE Advanced Results 2023: IIT Guwahati Announces Scorecards At jeeadv.ac.in; How To Check, Direct Link Inside

JEE 2023 exam results were announced at 9.30 on June 18, Sunday by the press conference. The result is inclusive of JEE Advanced cut-offs, names of all India toppers and marks secured by them along with results. They will also be able to see the final answer key.

There have been two topper from Hyderabad state. The female topped namely Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree scored 298 marks in the entrance exam. However, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy scored 341 marks and comes from IIT Hyderabad zone.

Steps to check the IIT JEE Results 2023:

1. Visit the JEE Advanced official website – jeeadv.ac.in 2023

2. Click on the link for JEE Advanced result

3. Enter login credentials

4. JEE Advanced 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the JEE Advanced result 2023 and save it for future reference

Final answer keys for IIT-JEE exams have been released. Here is the direct link to access final answer keys.

IIT-JEE advanced paper 1 answer key