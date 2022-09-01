JEE Advanced response sheet out; Here's how to download |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, released the response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The candidates can download the response sheets on the website- jeeadv.ac.in. According to the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule, the preliminary answer key will be released on September 3, against which the candidates can raise objections till September 4. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet: Steps To Download

Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Select the download response sheet link. Enter and submit your credentials. JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will display on your screen. Download and get a hard copy for further use.

The question papers of JEE Advanced 2022 were earlier released on August 29, and the test was conducted on August 28.

The qualifying candidates in JEE Advanced can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will begin on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, candidates can check the official website- josaa.nic.in.