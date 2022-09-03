JEE Advanced releases provisional answer key at jeeadv.ac.in

Today, on September 3, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) provisional answer key was released. The official jeeadv.ac.in website provides a link to the provisional JEE Advanced answer key for 2022. By September 4, candidates may also provide comments and feedback on the JEE Advanced 2022 tentative answer key.

JEE Advanced 2022 consisted of two compulsory papers totaling 180 marks each. There were three sections in each paper: Ph ysics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each section carried a maximum of 60 marks.

How to get the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key

Go the official JEE Advanced website-- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link for the provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2022.

Examine and download the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key, then compare the answers.

The final answer key and results for JEE Advanced 2022 will be released on September 11.

The JoSAA counseling process, which is set to begin on September 12, will be open to those who qualify for JEE Advanced and score more than the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off.