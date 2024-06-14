JEE Advanced AAT Results For BArch Admission 2024 To Be Out Today At jeeadv.ac.in

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is set to declare the results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) today, June 14, 2024, at 5 PM. The results will be available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates aiming for admission into the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee must pass this examination.

Exam Date and Time:

Date: June 12, 2024

Time: 9 am to 12 noon

Result Date: June 14, 2024

Result Time: 5 pm

How to check the IIT JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced AAT Result.”

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as application/registration number and password.

Step 4: Your IIT JEE Advanced AAT Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.

75% Criteria for BArch Admission:

To be eligible for the BArch programme, candidates must not only pass the JEE Advanced AAT but also meet the following criteria:

Must have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects in Class 12 or equivalent.

Must have passed the Class 12 board exam with at least five subjects and secured a minimum of 75% aggregate marks. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the minimum required aggregate marks are 65%.

Must be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective board exams.

The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2024 will determine the cut-off marks for the AAT. Candidates must score above this cut-off to pass the exam. However, there will be no separate ranking for the AAT. Seat allotment for the BArch programme will be based on the category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in the JEE Advanced 2024.

For more updates, candidates are advised to check the official website.