JEE Advanced 2024 Results OUT: Ved Lahoti Tops With 355/360, Check Top 10 Toppers List

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the results of JEE Advanced 2024 today, June 9, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Mr. Ved Lahoti of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 355 out of 360 marks.

Ms. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 7. She obtained 332 out of 360 marks.

Top 10 JEE Advanced 2024 Toppers

1. Ved Lahoti (355/360)

2. Aditya

3. Bhogalapalli Sandesh

4. Rhythm Kedia

5. Putti Kushal Kumar

6. Rajdeep Mishra

7. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel

8. Koduru Tejeswar

9. Dhruvin Hemant Doshi

10. Alladaboina S S D B Sidhvik Suhas

How to Check Your JEE Advanced 2024 Score

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to [jeeadv.ac.in](http://jeeadv.ac.in).

2. Find the Scorecard Link: On the home page, locate and click on the link to check the scorecard.

3. Enter Login Details: A new page will appear where you need to submit your login details, such as registration number.

4. View Your Scorecard: After submitting the details, your scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Verify and Save: Check all your details for accuracy and save the page.

6. Download and Print: Download the scorecard and print a copy for future reference.

The joint seat allocation (JoSAA) for IITs, NITs, and IIITs will begin on June 10, 2024. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and updates on the counselling process.

For further information, visit the official JEE Advanced website at [jeeadv.ac.in](http://jeeadv.ac.in).