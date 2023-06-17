JEE Advanced 2023 Results Tomorrow, Check Result Time | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will announce the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) results tomorrow. Along with the results, the JEE Advanced final answer key will also be published on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Nearly 2 lakh candidates are awaiting the JEE Advanced results 2023.

IIT Guwahati will upload the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) on the JEE Advanced 2023 online portal after the results are declared. Students who wrote the exam will also receive a text message on their registered mobile numbers, however, individual JEE Advanced rank cards will not be sent to candidates.

This year, a total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for JEE Adv, out of which 1,80,226 appeared for both paper1 and paper 2. The question papers of the IIT entrance exam held on June 4 were uploaded on the official website the next day. The JEE Advanced response sheet download link was made available on June 9.

JEE Advanced result date and time- June 18 at 10 AM

Once the results are declared, the online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will also begin tomorrow at 10 AM. Know the complete schedule here.

