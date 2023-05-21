JEE Advanced 2023: Mock test goes live on jeeadv.ac.in; see all exam details here

Representational image | PTI

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has made the JEE Advanced mock tests available on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Students who plan to take the JEE Advanced exam on June 4 can access the practise test via the website for free.

This training programme seeks to help applicants get more comfortable with the question patterns and levels of difficulty, as well as to improve their speed and accuracy.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

The results and final answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18, 2023, whereas the provisional answer key will be available on June 11 and candidates will be allowed to raise objections till June 12, 2023.

Are Class 12 students from 2021 eligible for JEE Advanced?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has answered Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, clearing eligibility doubts for students who had taken their Class 12 board exam in 2021.

Candidates aspiring to take the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can find answers to frequently asked questions on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

To check the JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs:

Navigate the official JEE Advanced website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Go to the homepage, click on the 'FAQs' link,' which will direct you to a different page.

JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs will appear on the screen.