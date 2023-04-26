JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati starts registrations for OCI candidates

Candidates who rank among the top 2,50,000 in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2023. | Representative Image

JEE Advanced 2023: JEE (Advanced) 2023 registration has begun at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, for overseas citizens of India (OCI), persons of Indian origin (PIO), and foreign students. This year the JEE Advanced will be conducted by IIT Guwahati.

Interested OCI, PIO, and foreign national candidates who did not take JEE Main 2023 can apply for JEE (Advanced) 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.

For those applicants who have qualified for JEE Main 2023, online registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023 will begin on April 30 and end on May 7. Registered candidates can pay the JEE (Advanced) application fee until May 8.

JEE (Advanced) 2023 admit cards will be distributed on May 29, and the exam will be held on June 4 in two sessions, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candidates who rank among the top 2,50,000 in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023, by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.