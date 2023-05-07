JEE Advanced 2023 application window closes today, apply soon at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 application window | Representative image

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the JEE Advanced 2023 registration window today, May 7, 2023.

Candidates can to apply for admission into IITs through the JEE Advanced official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can pay the application fee for JEE Advanced 2023 by May 8, 2023.

The Admit card for JEE Advanced 2023 will be available on the official website from May 29 until June 4, 2023.

The results and final answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18, 2023, whereas the provisional answer key will be available on June 11 and candidates will be allowed to raise objections till June 12, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati.

Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT).

The exam will be administered in two shifts:

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and

9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.

Read Also NEET UG 2023 Postponed in Manipur after violence breaks out; NTA to announce new dates soon

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2023

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2023:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates aspiring to take the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can find answers to frequently asked questions on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.