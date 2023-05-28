 JEE Advanced 2023 admit card to be Out on May 29 at jeeadv.ac.in; details here
JEE Advanced 2023 admit card to be Out on May 29 at jeeadv.ac.in; details here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 admit card on May 29. Candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be held on May June 4. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm

The copy of candidate responses is to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website on June 9 and the provisional answer key will be released on June 11.

As per the schedule, the Advanced examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 04 in two shifts - Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2023:

  • Visit the official website at www.jeeadv.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link

  • Key in your login details

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take print for future reference.

