JEE Advanced 2022: Registration starts on August 7; learn how to apply

JEE Advanced 2022 registration process: Know how to apply to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in | IStock Images

Starting August 7, students can apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) by visiting the website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can apply till August 11. JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to take place on August 28; paper one will run from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

The JEE Advanced hall ticket will be available for download on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, on August 23 till August 28.

How to register for JEE Advanced 2022:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in, the JEE Advanced 2022 official website. Use your JEE Main 2022 login ID and password to sign up on the homepage's login window. Students can use the available options to create a new JEE Advanced password. Complete the JEE Advanced 2022 application form by providing all necessary information. Scan the required documents and upload them as instructed. Pay the JEE Advanced application fee via the designated channels.

Candidates must rank among the top 2,50,000 participants in the JEE (Main) 2022 test for the B.E./B.Tech. programme (all categories combined). The percentages of applicants that made the short list for each category are as follows: GEN-EWS receives 10%, OBC-NCL receives 27%, SC receives 15%, ST receives 7.5%, and the rest 40.5 percent is OPEN to all. Candidates with disabilities are qualified for a 5% horizontal reserve in each of these five categories.