JEE Advanced 2022: Know about documents required

Candidates must submit the scanned copy of documents and certificates listed below while completing the application process for JEE Advanced 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: Know about documents required | IStock Images

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) application process is started by the Indian Institute of Bombay on August 8. Interested candidates should visit jeeadv.ac.in to submit their applications. Only those students who have scored more than the JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks are eligible to apply.

  1. Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate

  2. Class 12 Marksheet

  3. Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

  4. PwD Certificate

  5. Scribe Request Letter (if required), and

  6. Gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.

  7. Compensatory Time Request Letter

  8. DS Certificate (for candidates who have opted DS)

  9. OCI Card/ Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate ( for OCI or Foreign candidates)

How To Fill JEE Advanced Form 2022

  1. Go to the JEE Advanced 2022 website – jeeadv.ac.in.

  2. Register and generate user ID and password.

  3. Fill up the JEE Advanced application form.

  4. Scan and submit the requested documents for the verification of eligibility criteria

  5. Pay the application fee.

  6. Confirmation page will appear on the screen.

  7. Download the confirmation page of the application for future use.

