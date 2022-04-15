JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay revised the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced dates.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on July 3. JEE Advanced 2022 will now be conducted on August 28.

As per the JEE Advanced 2022 new dates, the registration for the entrance examination will commence from August 7 to August 11.

Candidates can access details including application dates, eligibility criteria and schedule on the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:53 PM IST