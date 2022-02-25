JEE Advance 2022: To be held on July 3, Registration from April 8

Dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for 2022 have been released. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on July 3 by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, with applications open from June 8 to June 14, 2022.

On the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in – candidates can check information such as application dates, eligibility criteria, and a schedule.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, with Paper 1 taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Paper 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to the JEE Advanced 2022 dates, the final answer key and result will be announced online on July 18.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:51 AM IST