JBIMS hosts 2nd edition of TIIPS

The second edition of TIIPS incubation was held on 19th February 2022 at JBIMS (Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.) The event was organised by JBIMS in association with Touchwood Advisory and Management.

The event witnessed several dignitaries and enthusiastic startups, which commenced by an opening note by Dr. Srinivasan. R. Iyengar, Director of JBIMS. He warmly greeted the mentors, investors, startups, and everyone attending the event online.

For the second edition were present, investors who brainstormed in order to help the startups. The panel of investors includes Mr. Soham Avlani (Angel Investor) from the team of Dr. Apoorva Sharma (Co-founder of Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorn), Mr. Uday Wankwala (CEO of Atal incubation,) and more such eminent personalities.

One of the hosts, Mr.Ganesh Gokhale took a moment to add that JBIMS led TIIPS have all the resources like Mentors, VCs/Investors, who will use their expertise to help the startups; and necessary tools like technology, digital marketing, go-to-market, co-working space, etc that they are willing to share with startups as well as the students of JBIMS who attended the session.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:50 AM IST