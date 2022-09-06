e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
JBIMS conducts Management Development Program for officials of the Investment department at LIC | File

On September 5, Shri Tablesh Pandey, the Executive Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), inaugurated a Management Development Program being held by Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. The program is being held at JBIMS Campus from September 5 onwards. About 25 Officers from Investment Department are participating in the programme.

Several important topics like Strategic Leadership, Corporate Finance and Portfolio Management, Analysis of Financial Statements, Corporate Laws, Fixed Income Securities Analysis and Economic Analysis will be discussed during the programmes. Prof (Dr.) Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director, JBIMS explained various activities of JBIMS in brief.

