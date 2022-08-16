JBIMS celebrates 75th Independence day

Mumbai: To mark the notable occasion of our country’s 75th independence day, several events were held at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Churchgate. The proceedings began with the unfurling of the national flag by the institute’s director followed by the singing of the national anthem.

“In our great nation, we have been blessed with fundamental rights and the freedom of expression. Thus, all of us should embrace and understand the significance of this day”, said Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar, director of the institute.

A tree plantation drive was organized by the Corporate Social Responsibility wing of JBIMS wherein 75 young trees, provided by the BMC, were planted in the college premises with the help of students, teaching faculty, and alumni of the institute.

The plantation drive was followed by a cultural and musical program organized by students of JBIMS. The program ended with a vote of thanks by the students, who vowed to be socially responsible and devoted towards serving the nation.

