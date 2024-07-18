Japan: 14 Students Hospitalised After Eating Spicy Chips

Representative Image | (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

In a shocking incident, a harmless challenge involving spicy snacks turned dangerous in Tokyo, Japan, when a group of high school students tried potato chips made with one of the world's hottest chili peppers. The incident led to multiple hospitalisations for the risks of consuming extremely spicy foods.

What Happened?

According to Hindustan Times reports, on July 16, a male student brought a packet of chips made with bhut jolokia, also known as Indian ghost pepper, to his Tokyo school. The chips, marketed with a warning that they should not be consumed by anyone under the age of 18, were shared among approximately 30 students. Ignoring the cautionary label, the students decided to try the chips for fun.

The experiment quickly turned serious as many students began to suffer from severe nausea and intense mouth pain. The situation escalated, prompting the school to alert the police and fire department. At least 14 students, including 13 boys and one girl, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Company Response

Isoyama Corp, the company that manufactures the “R 18+ Curry Chips,” responded to the incident by highlighting the importance of their product warning. The company stressed that the chips are intended only for adults due to their extreme spiciness.

“People aged under 18 should refrain from eating this product because it is too spicy,” a representative from Isoyama Corp stated. The company also warned that even those who enjoy spicy foods need to be cautious. Isoyama Corp apologised for the distress caused and wished the affected students a speedy recovery.

The manufacturer’s website specifically prohibits individuals under 18 from consuming the chips and cautions that the spiciness could cause significant pain. It also advises those with weak stomachs or high blood pressure to avoid the product entirely.

Heat Behind the Incident

Bhut jolokia, recognised as one of the hottest chilli peppers globally, hails from Northeast India, particularly Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur. It held the Guinness World Record for the world's hottest chili pepper from 2007 to 2011.