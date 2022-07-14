Jamtara schools seek weekly offs on Sunday

Representative Image | FP PHOTO

Jharkhand: An official said that forty schools in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand pledged in writing on Wednesday to switch back to using Sundays as their weekly vacation day instead of Fridays.

District Education Officer Abhay Shankar reported that during the lockdown, these upgraded primary schools were compelled to switch their weekly rest days from Sundays to Fridays.

He announced the dissolution of the district's School Management Body and the impending formation of a new committee. Congress, meanwhile, called for strong punishment of those responsible for pressuring schools to alter their weekly off schedule.

Senior Congressman Ajoy Kumar urged the Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against the anti-social elements responsible. "As per information, some Muslim youths forced the authorities of two-three schools to change the rule of weekly off from existing Sunday to Friday, claiming that Muslim students in these schools were more than 70 per cent," Kumar said. "It was then followed by over 50 schools in Jamtara district," he added.

A new body would soon be constituted, he said, and the district School Management Committee has been disbanded. Congress, on the other hand, called for harsh punishment for individuals responsible for pressuring schools to alter their weekly off schedule.

Ajoy Kumar, a senior member of the Congress, wrote Chief Minister Hemant Soren that the anti-social elements responsible for it should face harsh punishment.