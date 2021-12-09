Jammu: School students honor CDS Rawat

On Thursday, school students of Jammu paid their tribute to Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and mourned the loss of his life. They also remembered the 12 other people involved in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

General Rawat represented himself as a role model to the entire world, with his unique personality, said a school employee.

"The contribution that he made for the country is his identity, but as a soldier and a human being, he was a nobleman. He presented himself as a model to the entire world. We will not forget this. He created his identity in the peacekeeping force as well." He said.

"He led India extremely well in surgical strikes. He stood like a wall in front of the anti-Indian forces. It is a tragic loss that is hard to bear. The whole country is mourning his loss. We pray for the soldier who survived the crash," he added.

Paras, another employee, hoped that his tragedy would bring the nation together.

"The nation suffered a major loss. We are all shocked. We lost a major visionary. Someone who integrated our defense forces in an unprecedented way. It would take a long time for the nation to build up from this. I am sure this tragedy will bring us all together." he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:28 PM IST