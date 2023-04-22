Jammu and Kashmir’s Mission Youth wins PM award for innovation

The Mission Youth initiative bagged the top position in over 600 nominations from across the states and Union Territories. | ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s flagship inter-sectoral initiative ‘Mission Youth’, a specially designed program for empowering youth, was honored with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence under the Innovation (state) category on April 21.

Chief Secretary, of J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta, and CEO, of Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary received the award in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

The initiative bagged the first position out of over 600 nominations from all 50 states and the Union Territories; while the second position was won by the Gujarat government’s State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO).

Mission Youth was chosen for its innovations that empower young people in J&K through such schemes in education, skill development, coaching, volunteerism, and the efficient use of technology for highly transparent and efficient service delivery.

Shahid Choudhary expressed satisfaction over the positive response to the initiatives by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, and proactive measures by the departments and especially deputy commissioners in making the scheme a grand success at the ground level.