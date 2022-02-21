Jammu and Kashmir schools reopen for classes 3-8

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory of India, have re-opened today for classes 3-8, maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.

The school principal and students expressed their joy in being a part of the physical classrooms and campus.

Rameshwar Mengi, the principal, said, "Today is a festival day for the teachers' community as the students are back in school."

"Teachers are very happy and are celebrating it like a festival as the students are back in the school and they are also very happy. Parents don't need to hesitate to send their children to school. They are safe here as we are following all the Covid-19 guidelines," Mengi said.

Bhumi, a student shared her happiness saying she was bored attending online class. Now, she felt happy coming back to school.

"I am feeling very happy. Online classes were very boring, and offline classes are more interesting as we meet our friends and share time with each other as well as clear our doubts with teachers in person," Bhumi said.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:19 PM IST