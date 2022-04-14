Jamia Millia Islamia To Release Online Application Forms Today; Check Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will publish the online application forms for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses for the academic session 2022-23 today, April 14.

Interested candidates can find the JMI admission forms 2022 on the official website- jmi.ac.in.

Candidates who are willing to get admission to Jamia Millia Islamia can also check out the e-prospectus for an elaborated idea about the admission process and the courses.

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia decided to take the Common College Entrance Test (CUET) for eight undergraduate programs. However, the college reviewed the decision and finalized that 10 undergraduate programs will be accepted through CUET 2022.

The 10 courses by Jamia Millia Islamia are the following:-

1)BA ( Hons) History

2)BA(Hons) Hindi

3)BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature)

4)BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies

5) BA( Hons) Economics

6)BA (Hons) Sanskrit

7) BVoc (Solar Energy)

8) BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies

9) BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:23 PM IST