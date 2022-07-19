Jamia Millia Islamia: over 70% attendance recorded\ on day 1 |

On Monday, July 18, Jamia Millia Islamia registered more than 70 percent attendance on the first day of the academic session 2022-23, university officials said. The university has resumed offline classes for all, barring its first-year students, classes for whom will commence from August 1. Similarly, Jamia Millia Islamia Senior Secondary School also has resumed offline classes, with over 90 percent of attendance being recorded on the first day.

Ahmad Azeem, Public Relations Officer, JMI, said that students were quite enthusiastic on their first day at the university as many were attending classes in the online mode till now due to the Covid-19 restrictions.