Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces New Departments for Law, Dental Sciences, And Medical Sciences | File

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced three new departments at the varsity for law, dental sciences and medical sciences, according to an official notification.

With the new additions, JMI now has over 48 departments that offer various courses to students.

"The President of India in her capacity as the visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia has been pleased to accord her kind assent for amendments/additions to the existing Statutes 20 for the creation of three new departments," the notification dated March 13 read.

The university has created three new departments namely -- Department of Law under its Law Faculty, Department of Dental Sciences and Department of Medical Sciences under its Faculty of Dentistry after making amendments to the existing rules, it said.

MoE in a letter on March 6 gave a nod to add the departments

The Ministry of Education, in a letter on March 6, gave a nod to add the departments to the existing ones.

These departments must also serve as the department of studies, the notification added.

