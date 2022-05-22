Jamia Millia Islamia: IAS coaching at residential academy for free

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy has asked candidates to register for coaching for the 2022-2023 Civil Services preliminary and mains exams, free of cost. The university made a statement saying that the academy has called for applications only from the minority, SC, ST, and female candidates. These candidates can submit their online application form till June 15, 2022.

The university will hold an examination on July 2 to select the candidates. The exam will be held in Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, and Malappuram in Kerala.

The Residential Coaching Academy is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.

"RCA provides free coaching and training to underprivileged students with its round-the-clock library facility and an ecosystem which is one of the best in the country for aspirants of the civil services and other competitive examinations," Jamia Millia Islamia said.

Information about the eligibility, test centers, and other details are available on https://www.jmi.ac.in and http://jmicoe.in. Ever since its inception, RCA has produced over 245 civil servants and 376 got jobs in other Central and state services.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:31 PM IST