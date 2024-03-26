 Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024 Timetable Rescheduled Due to Lok Sabha Election
Get the updated JMI Admission 2024 timetable due to elections. Check the new schedule for entrance exams on the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
The Jamia Milia Islamia has made changes to the timetable for JMI Admission 2024. Aspirants getting ready for different entrance exams can view the updated schedule on the official website, jmi.ac.in.

The examination timetable has been changed because of the approaching elections. The official notice reads, "Due to the announcement of dates of Lok Sabha Election 2024 by the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the folowing Entrance Test of the University has be rescheduled."

Exam Timetable

MA (Economics) - 09.06.2024 - 9:30 am to 11:00 am

MA (Applied Psychology) - 11:30 am to 1 pm

Diploma in Engineering - 09.06.2024 - 2:30 PM to 4:30 pm

MBA - 09.06.2024 - 2:30 to 5:30 pm

BEd - 10.06.2024 - 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

MA (Human Resource Management) - 10.06.2024 - 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

MA Arabic - 10.06.2024 - 2:30 pm tp 4 pm

MA (Social Work) - 11.06.2024 - 9.30 am to 11:00 am

MA (English) - 11.06.2024 - 1:30 am to 1:00 pm

B.Sc Aeronautics - 11.06.2024 - 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

MCA - 11.06.2024 - 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

MA (History) = 11.06.2024 - 2:30 pm to 4:00pm

To receive the latest information, candidates are recommended to visit the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia.

