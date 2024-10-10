JAM 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here At jam2025.iitd.ac.in

IIT JAM 2025 | Official Website

The online registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) will close tomorrow, October 11. Candidates who have yet to apply can submit their forms at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled for February, with results announced in March. Here are the important dates:

Last date to apply: October 11

Last date for application corrections: November 18

Last date to upload OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20

Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30

Admit card release: Early January 2025

JAM 2025 exam date: February 2 (Sunday)

Result date: March 19

Scorecard release date: March 25

Portal for admission opens: April 2

The 2025 examination will cover seven papers: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

To apply, candidates will need the following documents:

Class 10 marks sheet or certificate

Photograph and signature as specified on the official website

Candidates must hold an undergraduate degree to be eligible for JAM 2025. Those in their final year of study can also apply.

Steps to Apply for IIT JAM 2025:

Visit the official IIT Delhi website: jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Open the JOAPS 2025 portal.

Complete the registration process.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the JAM 2025 application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

The application fees are as follows:

SC, ST, female, and PwD candidates: ₹900 for one paper, ₹1,250 for two papers.

All other candidates: ₹1,800 for one paper, ₹2,500 for two papers.