Jadavpur University's Officiating Vice-Chancellor Status In Limbo Amid Government-Governor Conflict

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the status of Jadavpur University's officiating vice-chancellor, Buddhadeb Sau, the university has confirmed receiving a letter from the West Bengal government affirming his continued responsibility, according to a report by PTI.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, acting as the chancellor of state universities, had removed Sau on the eve of the university's convocation on December 24. Despite the governor's action, the convocation proceeded as scheduled with the intervention of the state's higher education department.

On January 4, the governor wrote a letter to the university, revoking the authorization granted to Sau on August 17 to act as the officiating vice-chancellor, terming the state's support for Sau as "unauthorized and illegal."\

However, in a recent letter, the higher education department reiterated its stance taken before the convocation, asserting that Sau would continue as the officiating vice-chancellor until the appointment of a full-time vice-chancellor, according to a senior university official.

JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu had sought guidance from the department a few days ago, prompting the latest response. The department emphasized that its position had the approval of the competent authority.

Education Minister Bratya Basu stated two days ago that the department's aim in facilitating the convocation on the scheduled date was to ensure that students' futures were not adversely affected.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association, a prominent teaching body, has urged authorities to clarify the situation, given the conflicting perspectives between the government and the governor's office. The West Bengal TMC government has been at odds with Raj Bhavan over the appointment of officiating vice-chancellors in several state-run universities.