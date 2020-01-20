JAC releases 12th board exam admit cards, download from here- https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

The Jharkhand Academic Council has released its 12th board exam admit card on its official website. Only school authorities can download the admit cards from here- https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Students appearing for the 12th board examination need to carry the admit cards every day to their examination centre. The admit card is a mandatory document and the students who reach the centre without one, won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

The school downloads the admit cards of all students and then distributes it to them a few days before the exam.

You can directly download the admit card from here: https://www.jacinter-online.com/Annual-Exam-2020-testimonial/existing-user.php

How to download the JAC 12th board admit card:

1. Visit the official website

2. The home page will have the ‘intermediate exam 2020 admit card’ appearing under the Recent announcement section. Click on the link.

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the school log in link

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The admit card will appear on the display screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

The 12th board examination will be held in February 2020. The Intermediate or class 12 will be held in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examination will begin from February 11, 2020, and will end on February 28, 2020.